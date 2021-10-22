Property of the Week with Clubleys: A three-bedroom home on a good sized plot – offers over £200,000

Pinewood Court, Pocklington – offers over £200,000. Visit www.clubleys.com or call 01759 304040 to book an appointment to view this property.

Entered via front entrance door there’s a sitting room and dining kitchen. On the first floor lies three bedrooms and family bathroom.

There’s off-road parking, while other features to note are double glazing to windows and gas central heating.

The home is in need of complete refurbishment.

Pinewood Court, Pocklington – offers over £200,000. Visit www.clubleys.com or call 01759 304040 to book an appointment to view this property.

A Clubleys spokesperson said: “Within the current market, early viewings are recommended to avoid disappointment.”