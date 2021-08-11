Property of the Week with Clubleys: A Substantial, detached house based in Bielby – £750,000
Fargaria House offers the discerning buyer a rare chance to purchase a substantial detached house with annexe set in approximately 4.81 acres, together with useful car ports and workshop.
The current owner runs a long-established strawberry farm with six poly tunnels.
There are grounds to the front and rear with a well stocked lake.
The generous and deceptive accommodation offers entrance hall, sitting room, dining room leading to conservatory, fitted kitchen and study.
Stairs from the hallway lead to the first floor accommodation offering a master bedroom with an en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms and house bathroom.
The annexe could easily be linked into the main house which is ideal for an elderly relative or teenager.
Properties with land in a village location rarely come onto the market.
Early viewing is essential to fully appreciate what there is to offer.