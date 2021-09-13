Property of the Week with Clubleys: A converted dovecote at Laytham – offers around £565,000

Dovecote, Laytham – offers around £565,000. Visit www.clubleys.com or call 01759 304040 to book an appointment to view this property.

Having been converted from its original use as a dovecote in 1997, the property offers immaculately presented and flexible accommodation set over three floors, within this beautiful and peaceful setting.

On entering this splendid property you are greeted by a bespoke fitted kitchen with matching arrangement of floor and wall cupboards including integrated appliances and central working island.

The dining room/reception room has french doors leading to the rear, two staircases leading to the first floor accommodation. The sitting room is a lovely light room enjoying views to the front, side and rear elevation.

The first staircase leads to a landing with a useful cloaks cupboard, the master bedroom suite offers a range of fitted walk in wardrobes and bathroom suite.

A second staircase leading to a further landing with external access gained by steps from the driveway.

To the first floor is a third bedroom and separate shower room which enjoys stunning views. Stairs lead from the first floor landing to the second floor bedroom which provide character features including a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams.

Standing in approximately a third of an acre, gravelled and paved driveway providing ample parking, detached garage, bespoke built summer house ideal as a hobbies room/gym.

