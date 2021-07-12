Property of the Week: Market Weighton Social Club – £195,000

The property is on the market for £195,000. Visit www.barrycrux.co.uk or call 01904 659 990 for more details.

The social club is suitable for alternative uses or conversion/development (subject to planning consent). It briefly comprises: Ground floor lounge bar; concert room; utility room; toilets first floor large games room and billiard room; offices and a spacious four bedroom flat of around 113 square metres. Out side there’s a driveway, spacious compound and a beer store.

A spokesman said: “It may appeal to someone who wishes to purchase and re-open the club, although the size of it is such that it would be rather large as a bar. You will see from the particulars that there is a large concert room, but also a very large first floor games room/billiard room, complete with its tables. There is additionally a four bedroom flat.

“Overall the property extends to around 7,000 sq ft, plus covered car parking.

“There is a great deal of potential in respect of alternative uses.

“For example the concert room is ideally suited for use as a live music venue or for a local group wishing to present themselves to an audience.

“This could also be used as a dance studio or school.

“Together with the bar area this could also be adapted as a catering business.