Property of the Week: Market Weighton Social Club – £195,000
Market Weighton Social Club, which closed around 18 months’ ago, has been put up for sale.
The property, marketed by Barry Crux & Company Ltd, has an asking price of £195,000.
The social club is suitable for alternative uses or conversion/development (subject to planning consent). It briefly comprises: Ground floor lounge bar; concert room; utility room; toilets first floor large games room and billiard room; offices and a spacious four bedroom flat of around 113 square metres. Out side there’s a driveway, spacious compound and a beer store.
A spokesman said: “It may appeal to someone who wishes to purchase and re-open the club, although the size of it is such that it would be rather large as a bar. You will see from the particulars that there is a large concert room, but also a very large first floor games room/billiard room, complete with its tables. There is additionally a four bedroom flat.
“Overall the property extends to around 7,000 sq ft, plus covered car parking.
“There is a great deal of potential in respect of alternative uses.
“For example the concert room is ideally suited for use as a live music venue or for a local group wishing to present themselves to an audience.
“This could also be used as a dance studio or school.
“Together with the bar area this could also be adapted as a catering business.
“There is a very large first floor games room/ billiard room. This would be ideal for use as a gym, as it has a very substantial concrete floor throughout and has a clear span internal area. So, there is great flexibility.”