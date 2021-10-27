Pocklington resident ‘forced to live on sofa due to damp and mouldy conditions in home’

Mould at the flat on Todd Garth.

Janet Dunwell moved into the new flat on Todd Garth in July, rented through Yorkshire Housing.

Ms Dunwell is disabled due to spinal surgery and has other health issues including PTSD. She said she has not been able to sleep in her bedroom since August because of the damp conditions.

Her doctor has arranged an urgent hospital appointment to check on a persistent throat condition which has developed while living in the home.

Janet Dunwell is having to sleep on her sofa due to the damp conditions.

She bought new furniture as she moved in but some of these items have had to be thrown away due to the damage caused by the mould.

Ms Dunwell also cannot use the kitchen cupboards as there is mould along the back of them.

Ms Dunwell said she had a visit from a Yorkshire Housing representative last Thursday (October 21) who offered to temporarily move her out of the home and instructed a worker to install a huge industrial dehumidifier to tackle the humidity.

However, the dehumidifier ‘is making lots of noise and smells pretty bad’.

Although the machine is drawing humidity out of the home it needs to be emptied which is proving difficult for Ms Dunwell due to her mobility issues.

Ms Dunwell said: “I have not been able to sleep in my new bed due to dampness in the one bedroom flat – I have to sleep on the couch.

“I informed Yorkshire Housing about the problem back in August and it has been a nightmare ever since.

“I am paying rent for a place I can’t live in properly.

“The humidity readings in the flat were recorded at 70% by an expert – it really should not be higher than 45%.

“I have six children who live in the Pocklington area and 12 grandchildren but they cannot come to see me due to the conditions.

“I cannot use the kitchen cupboards and have to keep my food items and equipment in boxes.

“I have been to the doctors about a sore throat that is not going away and the stress caused by the situation.

“I have been given an appointment at York to check for possible throat cancer, which is something I did not want to hear.

“I am so very dismayed and disappointed.

“How can Yorkshire Housing treat disabled and vulnerable people like this?”

A Yorkshire Housing spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry that this has happened and we’re working with our customer to put things right.

“We’re arranging for our customer to move out while we deal with the issues which have been raised. We’ll also redecorate her home and pay for any damaged items.

“It’s important to us that all of our customers are happy with their home.