Pocklington Community Garden space created in just six weeks

The work to develop Pocklington Community Garden is now complete.

The bid to turn an overgrown site into an area where residents can grow vegetables, flowers and herbs while enjoying some company began in May.

Organiser Gemma Beadnell, with the support of residents, local businesses, and the town council has transformed the Sherbuttgate site.

Gemma started to clear the area, dealing with brambles, weeds, and rubbish.

The overgrown site was transformed in just six weeks.

Tree cuttings were then chipped and items such as old fences upcycled.

The project was supported by Wolds View Garage which donated tyres for planters, the town council which gave a tonne of top soil for the planters, Travis Perkins which provided some paint and Paul at Swat Signs who created the garden sign. Residents also got behind the campaign, donating a variety of garden related items.

Gemma said: “Donations from residents flooded in. We received water butts, compost bins, a wheelbarrow, watering cans, lots of plants,, and a specially made bug hotel.

“A big thank you to my parents Gwen and Chris Beadnell for giving up two weekends to help me with various jobs and to Jeanie Dickenson.

The space utilises tyres to grow vegetables.

“The upcycling worked well. Screens were made out of fence panels and a table top was given another lease of life with some homemade trestle legs.

“The community garden took just six weeks to develop and is now producing veg and flowers. Thank you everyone.”