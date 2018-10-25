Ghost stories arrive in time for witching hour

Ryedale Spookfest, Saturday October 27

In time for Halloween, the inaugural Ryedale Spookfest takes place in Malton on Saturday.

Organised by horror writer Lee Franklin, the events start at 10am and continues into the evening using the Talbot Hotel and Yo Bakehouse.

Lee said: “Our Spookfest explores this fascinating genre on a number of levels.”

Guest speakers include Donna Marie McCarthy, who discusses Gothic horror from 10am to 10.45am at Yo Bakehouse, Market Street.

Donna’s talk includes a welcome drink and topics with Gothic theme and some twisted fairy tales.

This is followed by Peter Laws, a Baptist minister and horror novelist who penned the best-selling The Frighteners and writes a column for the Fortean Times.

Peter will explain why we like to be scared and examine the history of our fascination with all things spooky and macabre at the Talbot Hotel from 11am to 12.15pm.

John Linwood Grant is an editor and writer of fiction, who will discuss his strange stories, including the series, Tales of the Last Edwardian and his latest book, The Assassin’s Coin, from 12.30 to 1.15pm at Yo Bakehouse.

If grotesque goblins are your thing, then Simon Clark will be sharing spooky scary experiences, vigils in haunted houses and his interviews from inside a maximum-security prison at the Talbot Hotel from 1.30 to 2.30pm.

Poetry has a place in all things macabre and whilst partaking of afternoon tea, why not join Phil Breach for some Vile Verse, accompanied by a live performance on a lute, from 2.45pm to 3.30pm at Yo Bakehouse?

You are invited to join novelist Karen Perkins for some goose-bump moments, as she explores her own experiences through Yorkshire Ghost Stories from 3.30pm until 4.30pm.

There is an all-day book fair at the Talbot Hotel from 10.00am to 6.00pm; and chance to put your questions to a panel of horror writers publishers and editors at a free session the same venue between 4.45pm and 5.45pm.

These events are unsuitable for children under 14.

Tickets: www.ryedalebookfestival.com or 07983 943 029