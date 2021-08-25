Young People Count set to host Burgers and Beats event on Pocklington’s West Green
Pocklington’s Young People Count (YPC) is hosting a Burgers and Beats event in Wednesday, September 1 between 4pm and 8pm.
The evening for 11 to 18 year olds on West Green will see a set by DJ Poison along with guest appearances from YPC members.
Everyone who attends the event will receive a free burger.
A spokesman for YPC said: “DJ Poison will delight us with his presence again along with YPC’s own fresh young talent making their mark on the world stage for the very first time – come and join the fun.
“There’s free burgers for all members.”
People can register their interest at www.ypcount.org.uk/your-events.