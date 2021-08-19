The People’s Pantry is encouraging people to donate unwanted school uniform items

The People's Pantry is hoping people from across the areas it covers will donate any items of school uniform or shoes they no longer need.

As children get older, they outgrow their uniform and Heather Leach Davidson at the People’s Pantry is hoping people will donate any unused items rather than throwing them away, helping other parents in the process.

Heather said: “If your child’s school uniform or shoes are too small rather than throw them away please recycle by donating it to us.

The People's Pantry relies on the generosity of local residents and businesses and other local charitable organisations for donations of food, toiletries and cleaning products.

“People can drop it off at one of our donation points or at The People’s Pantry at the Rugby Club, Pocklington, on Mondays or Wednesdays from 10am to 2pm or All Saint’s Church, Market Weighton, on Mondays from 10am to noon or Fridays from noon to 4pm.”

The pantry aims to help support local individuals and families who are struggling to put food on their table and, at the same time, reduce the amount of surplus food going to waste.

