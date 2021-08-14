Teddy Bears’ Picnic set to take place at Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum later this month

Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum will host a Teddy Bears’ Picnic, packed with activities throughout the day.

Visitors can bring a rug, a picnic and their favourite soft toy and join the Teddy Bear themed activity day in the gardens.

A spokesman at the venue said: “Follow the Teddy Trail, see the bears in the Stumpery, and make a mud pie.

“There’s magic from the Magic Hatter in the marquee at 11am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

“There’s also Story Time in the Aviary Garden at 11.30am, 1pm and 2pm with poet and children’s artist Gaffer Al reading from The Midnight Giraffe – a book specially created for Burnby Hall Gardens.”