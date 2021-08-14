Spectacular weekend of family entertainment planned for the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta

The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta will take place over the bank holiday weekend at the Knavesmire in York. Picture by David Harrison.

From Friday, August 27 to Monday, August 30 the fiesta at the Knavesmire in York wil also deliver family entertainment with showstopping music acts, Arena displays, York’s largest funfair, the world largest bouncy castle and a 1,000ft long inflatable obstacle course, as well as a spectacular 20-minute laser, drone and firework display finale taking place on Monday evening.

With over 50 hot air balloons expected to take flight over the weekend, visitors can look forward to seeing several special shape balloons which will be arriving from Europe before beginning a tour of the USA later in the year. One of the special shape balloons in attendance will be a large motorbike, the size of five normal hot air balloons.

The first balloon flight will take place on Friday evening, with subsequent mass balloon launches planned for each morning and evenings across the weekend, weather permitting. The festival will close on Monday evening with a spectacular firework, drone and laser show finale with the largest firework display York has ever seen.

The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta will take place over the bank holiday weekend at the Knavesmire in York. Picture by David Harrison.

In addition to the balloons, the popular festival band, the Lancashire Hotpots, will be performing as well as Andy and The Odd Socks from CBeebies and many popular tribute acts including Wannabe: Spice Girls, The Dolly Parton Experience, The Upbeat Beatles and Definitely Oasis.

Daredevil stunt displays will be performed by Stuntworld International, as well as displays from the RAF Falcons Parachute Team, and Owl Adventures will be conducting exciting flight displays from birds of prey in the main arena.

Balloon Fiesta Organiser, John Lowery said: “We are delighted to be able to go ahead with the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta as planned this year with some exciting new additions from previous years.

“We have an absolutely amazing four days planned and are so excited to be welcoming balloons which have never been seen before in the UK.

“It is going to be a really special, unique experience for our visitors. We hope they will be able to relax, enjoy spending time with their family and friends in a safe outdoor environment and enjoy first-class entertainment that has been so missed over the past 18 months.”