Pockdown event ‘a complete success’

The End of Pockdown event saw around 2,500 people visit Pocklington Rugby Club to enjoy the various activities.

A heavy 10-minute shower in mid-afternoon failed to dampen the enthusiasm as locals took in dozens of trade and food stands, and sampled the score of activities and exhibitions, all provided for free by the organising committee of representatives from five community groups.

The event was the result of weeks of planning and hard work by a committed team of individuals from Pocklington Town Council, Pocklington Covid-19 Community Support Group, Pocklington Arts Centre, Pocklington Rugby in the Community charity and East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Active Towns initiative.

The event, aimed to mark Pocklington coming out of a year of lockdown, was certainly well received.

There were live performances on the Cockerills trailer stage until 9pm.

The organisers received hundreds of complimentary messages, both during the afternoon and on social media, with posted public plaudits including: “What an amazing afternoon for our town. Thank you to all who put it together.”

“It was awesome. Well organised and lovely.”

“Amazing day, thanks so much.”

The organising committee took time out at the end of the exhausting day to post their appreciation, saying: “Thank you to our community for such a fantastic turnout today, and thank you to all our local businesses who provided entertainment and stalls. We believe a good day was had by all, we now need to put our feet up with glass in hand, thank you and cheers to everyone.”

The event, aimed to mark Pocklington coming out of a year of lockdown, was certainly well received. The event, aimed to mark Pocklington coming out of a year of lockdown, was certainly well received.

The list of activities included fairground rides, family games, displays, a petting farm, dance and theatre workshops, bushcraft and circus skills, and the ‘Beats Bus’ which enabled young people to express their musical prowess.

The activities continued all afternoon, but the live performances on the Cockerills trailer stage went on until 9pm as the family fun day turned into an evening music festival.

All the activities and entertainments were free.