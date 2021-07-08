Get ready to join Wild World Heroes for nature-themed fun at East Riding Libraries

The Reading Agency have teamed up with WWF for a very special nature-themed Challenge that will inspire East Riding children to stand up for the planet.The Reading Agency have teamed up with WWF for a very special nature-themed Challenge that will inspire East Riding children to stand up for the planet.

To take part, simply visit your local East Riding Library to sign up for FREE and get your Wild World Heroes collector poster and stickers.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said : “Read six books over the summer holidays, let us know how you’ve got on and receive a finisher’s medal and certificate to show off to all your friends.

“East Riding Libraries can even help you find new books to read and will have some exciting themed activities on offer, too. Follow @ERlibraries on Facebook and Twitter, and @eastridinglibraries on Instagram to keep up to date with our Librarians’ reading recommendations for books, eBooks and eAudiobooks.”

Children who are members of Rainbows, Brownies, Beavers or Cubs can also use the Summer Reading Challenge experience to count towards their ‘Book Lover’, or ‘Book Reader’ badges.