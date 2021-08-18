Fangfest returns with a packed programme of events following an enforced break last year

People will have the opportunity to create pots at Fangfoss Pottery during the festival.

Fangfest – Fangfoss Festival of the Practical Arts – is back after last year’s cancellation.

The festival, held over the weekend of Saturday September 4 and Sunday September 5, gives visitors the chance to paint a picture or make a pot, a basket, a wooden spoon or even a rocking horse.

People also get to see how various experts and crafters make great art products.

There will be an impressive display of classic cars at Fangfest.

As well as the arts and crafts activities people can visit the village’s Jubilee Park, enjoy an archaeology/history display, take part in a scarecrow hunt and archery, savour ice creams and a check out an impressive display of classic cars.

Lyn Grant, at Fangfoss Pottery, said: “Fangfest celebrates traditional crafts and art and provides two days of fun and fascination in the heart of the East Riding of Yorkshire.

“Craftspeople and artists will showcase their work and there will be demonstrations of pottery throwing and Raku firing, painting, wood turning, willow weaving and rocking horse making.

“There’s something for all the family and visitors have the opportunity to buy top quality artefacts direct from the makers.

“This year’s Fangfest will feel a bit different but still great fun, and entry is free.”