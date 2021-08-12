Family fun days to be held at Pocklington and Market Weighton later this month
There will be a series of Active Towns family fun days packed with activities to keep the family busy over the school holidays – with two taking place in Pocklington and Market Weighton.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 10:15 am
On Tuesday, August 24, at Pocklington Rugby Club, a fun day will take place between 11am and 3pm.
Activities include croquet, Connect 4, tug of war and adapted bikes.
On Wednesday, August, 25, an event will be held at Market Weighton’s Memorial Play Park (behind the town council Office) between 11am and 3pm.
Activities will include slacklines, tennis, and adapted bikes.
A spokesman said: “Come along meet the team and join in games and fun.”
For more information on the Active Towns initiative and events please visit www.activetowns.co.uk or contact [email protected]