Family fun days to be held at Pocklington and Market Weighton later this month

On Tuesday, August 24, at Pocklington Rugby Club, a fun day will take place between 11am and 3pm.

On Tuesday, August 24, at Pocklington Rugby Club, a fun day will take place between 11am and 3pm.

Activities include croquet, Connect 4, tug of war and adapted bikes.

On Wednesday, August, 25, an event will be held at Market Weighton’s Memorial Play Park (behind the town council Office) between 11am and 3pm.

Activities will include slacklines, tennis, and adapted bikes.

A spokesman said: “Come along meet the team and join in games and fun.”