East Riding Food Poverty Alliance’s food hampers scheme for summer holidays

All children on free school meals are welcome to up to two food hampers over the summer holidays.

All children on free school meals are welcome to up to two food hampers over the summer holidays.

An alliance spokesperson said: “Parents/ carers can access their food packs via our click and collect system, this allows parents to book and collect a food pack at the nearest location to them.

“The click and collect scheme is live via our website, www.erfpa.org.uk.