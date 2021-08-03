East Riding Food Poverty Alliance’s food hampers scheme for summer holidays

The East Riding Food Poverty Alliance is working with East Riding of Yorkshire Council in the provision of a summer holiday food pack as part of the Holiday Activities and Food scheme.

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 1:55 pm
All children on free school meals are welcome to up to two food hampers over the summer holidays.

An alliance spokesperson said: “Parents/ carers can access their food packs via our click and collect system, this allows parents to book and collect a food pack at the nearest location to them.

“The click and collect scheme is live via our website, www.erfpa.org.uk.

“Additionally parents/carers can call 01482 871077 if they need assistance with their booking. We have also created a recipe book with some yummy inspiration for the families.”

