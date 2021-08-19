Charming ‘How The Koala Learnt To Hug’ musical is heading to Pocklington Arts Centre

The How The Koala Learnt To Hug show is heading to the arts centre.

However, thanks to Pocklington Arts Centre the charming family musical How The Koala Learnt To Hug, presented by The People’s Theatre Company, is set to bring the joy of koalas to everyone this September.

The show will be live on stage at PAC on Saturday, September 18 at 2.30pm.

Written especially for parents to enjoy with their children, How The Koala Learnt To Hug is a charming tale about the magic of family and, of course, the importance of a nice warm hug!

The show, suitable for ages 3 to 103, is based on the title story from How The Koala Learnt To Hug and Other Australian Fairytales, a beautiful collection of ten tales by popular children’s author Steven Lee.

Steven was primarily a playwright when he wrote the book having already had success with the musicals The Witch’s Bogey and Bink and The Hairy Fairy so he says that adapting his own book for the stage was a natural step.

"Hugs are timeless and wonderful reminders of our shared affection.

“They’re central to being part of any group that cares about one another but especially a family and I think that’s why people are so drawn to the show.

“There’s nothing nasty in it. It’s just about the lovely things in life like picnics and nature and sharing time with your loved ones.

“Ultimately the show is a feel good piece of adorable optimism, illustrating how kindness and love can help overcome bad feelings – and that seems to be more relevant now than ever, bearing in mind the current circumstances.”