‘Brick Wonders’ exhibition, built from more than 500,000 LEGO bricks, proving popular at art gallery

Caroline Wilkinson and Councillor Nigel Wilkinson by Old London Bridge

Running until Saturday, October 2, the exhibition features recreations in LEGO® bricks of amazing sights from around the world. Beginning with the seven wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition also takes in modern, natural, and historic wonders from all seven continents.

Recent visitors to the exhibition have included the chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor Nigel Wilkinson, and his wife Caroline.

The team at the Art Gallery have received many positive comments about the exhibition, including these from two sisters who visited recently: Renee Sellers-Cornin said: “It’s nice to see the seven wonders of our world all shrunk into tiny bricks. I was very interested to see how long it took to make the Lego monuments to compare with how long it takes me to make my Lego, and there were lots of fun and funny things to look at!”

Beibhinn Sellers-Cornin said: “It was fun because of the Lego in the background. I liked looking at the pyramid and the space craft, but the best was seeing all the fish and the big turtle swimming underwater. The sea noises make all look real. I want to see it all again because there is so much to see!”

Brick Wonders takes visitors from an Egyptian pyramid to the natural pyramid of the Matterhorn, the bustle of Old London Bridge to the awesome night skies of the Aurora Australis, and those everyday marvels we forget to wonder at, such as electricity and the Internet.

The centrepiece is a 2x3 metre installation of the Great Barrier Reef, complete with underwater lighting and sound effects, and LEGO recreations of everything from corals and sponges to turtles and reef-dwelling fish such as blue tangs, angel fish and a ray.

Over 40 other LEGO models are included, from tiny models to inspire building at home, to large mosaics and dioramas, and the exhibition is built from more than 500,000 LEGO bricks.

In order to keep customers and the Art Gallery team as safe as possible, entry to the exhibition is by ticket only, to manage the flow of customers and ensure visitors have the time and space to enjoy viewing.

Tickets are free, and are recommended to be booked in advance at https://www.eastridingmuseums.co.uk/brick-wonders/ There is no need to book in advance to visit the café or the Red Gallery (which includes the permanent collections in the Art Gallery and the recent installation ‘Vera’), or for the rest of the Treasure House.