Blooming great results in Plant My Street event

Various groups and individuals took part in the competition, brightening up Pocklington and helping wildlife.

One of the most noticeable things was the high level of community involvement from individuals, groups and many businesses.

The planting work was much appreciated by everybody in Pocklington and added colour to the town, making it a better place for residents and wildlife.

A competition spokesman said: “The judging has now taken place by the two judges – Ruth Hodgson for the town council and Sue Bond for Greener Pocklington.

“It was a very pleasant, but very difficult job for both of them as all the entries were excellent.

“However, they came up with three winners as follows:

“Norman Smithson – best long term plantings (Northfield Road/Sherbutgate Drive junction and Orchard Close.

“Liz Haunch and the cub team at the Scout Hut for new planting with community young people involvement.

“Dave Wragg and the West Green Drive team for best community planting/involvement.

“Pocklington Town Council and Greener Pocklington would like to thank all those who took part in any way.”

