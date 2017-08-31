Dining Out: La Pizzeria, Malton

La Pizzeria, Malton

Having only opened at the beginning of the month, the imaginatively named La Pizzeria is already proving a popular spot with locals.

It’s situated on the corner of Wheelgate and Finkle Street. I’d booked a table for three and I’m glad I did since almost every table was full despite it being a Tuesday evening.

Having walked past the new restaurant I was intrigued by its chic, retro interior.

It doesn’t have the feel of a traditional interior that I’m used to in an Italian restaurant. But the decor definitely helps create a relaxed, vibrant and chatty atmosphere.

We received a warm welcome from our waitress and were escorted to our table which follows the retro theme. Chairs are mix and matched between tables, stunning vintage light bulbs become a key feature in the room and there are a range of retro decorations such as oversized tomato tins.

To start, myself and my cousin ordered the sunblush tomato bruschetta.

The tomato dressing was full of flavour and the mozzarella was simply delicious. The menu includes a range of bruschetta options which, if they follow the same standard, are not to be missed.

For my main course I indulged in a ham and mushroom pizza – one of my classic favourites so I had very high hopes.

Thankfully I wasn’t disappointed. The crispy base, cooked in a stone oven, gave every bite a crunch and worked to emphasise the toppings.

Both the tomato sauce and the mozzarella were rich but not overpowering and the choice of ham brought something authentic to the dish.

My cousin ordered the Mediterranean pizza which was tomato and roast vegetables.

But it doesn’t come with a topping of cheese, although I don’t think it was missed as she was more than half way through before she even realised.

There was ample topping and all in all it was a great vegetarian option.

Choosing from the “from the fire” section of the menu, my aunt went for the cannelloni. She was really impressed with the dish and managed to finish the huge portion that was served up.

Our waiters were attentive and were happy to help with any requests but were also quite chirpy and chatty.

For dessert I treated myself to a tiramisu from their range of desserts.

For me, the creamy taste of the dessert was not overpowered by the coffee-soaked sponge and was a light and scrumptious way to finish our first trip to La Pizzeria.

Dishes were well priced with the whole three course meals including two drinks each only coming to £60.

Our trip to the newly opened restaurant was a real treat. I loved the atmosphere, great decor and delicious food. I’ll definitely be returning.