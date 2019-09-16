Countryfile Children in Need Wolds walk

The Countryfile Children in Need ramble will take place in Market Weighton for a fourth year next month.

There will be two route options available on Sunday, October 6 when walkers gather at St John’s Methodist Church in the town.

People will meet at 1.10pm ready to start the walks at 1.30pm. Refreshments will be available at St John’s after the charity ramble.

A spokesman for the event said: “People can take part in our two mile walk or, for the more adventurous walkers, the longer walk of approximately five miles. Each ramble will include parts of the Wolds Way. We’ve raised over £2,000 in three years through the walk. Our aim is to make this year’s total even bigger and with your support we can.

“You will be guided along the routes by Market Weighton’s Walkers are Welcome and Walking for Health experienced Walk Leaders. Dogs on leads will be welcomed (with well-behaved owners).”