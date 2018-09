Lovable, bouncy, energetic Alfie is a three-year-old cross breed.

He loves squeaky toys and gives them up when asked. He walks well on a lead and has walked as a pair and a trio at the kennels. Good in the house. Needs an experienced owner to help him fulfil his potential.

If you are interested in adopting me please contact Scarborough and Whitby RSPCA on 07939 247202.