Can you find a home for Nala?

Nala is a three-year-old tabby and white cat who came to us in June.

She is a very friendly cat and a favourite in the cattery. She would be ok as an indoor cat but is also happy to be able to go outside occasionally. She is not comfortable around other cats or young children so a home where she will be the only pet with adults and children over five living with her would be ideal. She would love to be adopted soon so if you are interested in her please call Scarborough and Whitby RSPCA on 07926 364633.