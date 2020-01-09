For those who love to be pampered, but like their four-legged friend to have a treat too, then the new trend of dog-friendly spas could be right up your street.
These are 10 of the best dog-friendly spas in the UK, that invite your dog on the grounds and in the rooms, according to SpaSeekers. Although they cannot join you in the spa itself, it’s a great opportunity for you and your canine friend to enjoy a break away together in an idyllic setting.
1. Hallmark Hotel The Welcombe, Stratford Upon Avon
Located near Stratford Upon Avon, the 4-star Hallmark Hotel The Welcombe is a luxurious retreat set amongst more than 150 acres of landscaped grounds.
A stay at the 4-star St Michaels Hotel and Spa is the perfect spot for you and your dog to breathe in Cornish air and enjoy a luxurious spa stay. The spa features four serene treatments rooms and a large hydrotherapy pool.