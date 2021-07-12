Time travelling app from East Riding Archives returns with new features and more portals into the past

The What Was Here? app has now been given a few tweaks and is now ready to take people into the past.

As well as the revamp, the app comes with new mini quizzes and audio commentary features on 21 heritage trails across the region.

Archivist and project creator Sam Bartle said: “What Was Here? has always been a window on the past, where you can look through time at an old scene from the location where it was photographed, but until now it’s only been possible to use the ‘camera view’ to phase between past and present in the trails section.

“Now, we’ve opened up several of these time portals across the East Riding for you to discover using the ‘map’ function.

“It’s a great way to get active and guide yourself around the region to see how many you can find.

“We’re also asking for your help and encourage you to leave a review in the app stores once you’ve downloaded and checked it out.

“If you take part in our simple survey by Saturday, August 21, you’ll be entered into our free prize draw to win an Amazon Echo Dot.”

For more information go to www.eastridingarchives.blog