Pocklington School student Kai’s Iron Age shield design used as heritage trust branding

Pocklington School student Kai Swanborough with his Pocklington District Heritage Trust designs.

The logo is based on the bronze Iron Age shield, found in Pocklington in 2018, and hailed as the most important British Celtic art object of the millennium.

Kai took inspiration from the shield and incorporated it into a distinctive and striking design for PDHT. He has also designed and built a website for the trust, which was launched earlier this year.

Pocklington District Heritage Trust was formed to showcase heritage in Pocklington and nearby villages, and is made up of representatives of local organisations, archaeologists and interested and expert individuals.

The trust will be making a presentation to Kai to say thank you for all his work on the project. He has recently completed his GCSEs and joins Pocklington School’s Sixth Form to study A Levels in Computer Science, Art, Product Design and Economics.

Phil Gilbank, chairman of Pocklington District Heritage Trust, said: “The discoveries at Pocklington in recent years are of international importance and are rewriting our prehistoric history.

“What makes the district special is the outstanding local landscape, plus evidence and artefacts of six thousand years of continuous human occupation in and around Pocklington.

“We face a big challenge but are committed to creating a heritage facility that tells the story of the district’s past and keeps the recent finds where they were discovered. Kai’s great work will really help us promote the trust’s message.

“I hope everyone will log on https://pocklingtondistrictheritagetrust.org to learn more about us and see how they can support the project.”