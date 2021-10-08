Pocklington and District Local History Group hosts first meeting since lockdown at the arts centre

Local Waggoners enthusiast, Sue Cartledge, will give an update of World War I’s Wolds Waggoners and how her 2015 talk to the history group resulted in an appearance on BBC’s ‘Flog It’.

Phil Gilbank will trace the round Britain journey of jobbing artist Isaac Shaw who visited Pocklington in 1850 to paint church and people, while Andrew Sefton will relate the search for a 19th century local wheelwright and how it produced a hoard of unique old Pocklington documents. Admission is £3 and anyone is most welcome to attend.