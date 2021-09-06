Market Weighton Canal Trail project secures £44,500 National Lottery Heritage Fund grant

The Market Weighton Canal Trail Project provides a North-South link to the Trans-Pennine Trail and the Wolds Way.

The scheme is aimed at creating and enhancing the public right of way from Market Weighton town centre to Weighton Lock on the Humber estuary.

The canal trail project provides a North-South link to the Trans-Pennine Trail and the Wolds Way and will highlight and inform walkers about the heritage and history of the land it passes through.

It will also provide a post-Covid healthy walking route in open countryside, all of which has been made possible through the support of National Lottery players.

The Market Weighton Canal Trail Project is aimed at creating and enhancing the public right of way from Market Weighton town centre to Weighton Lock on the Humber estuary.

Funding has also been provided by East Riding of Yorkshire Council Commuted Sums, Sancton Wind Farm Fund, The Trans-Pennine Trail and local business sponsorship.

The project steering group comprises town and parish councils along the route of the former canal, East Riding Council, Holme Heritage and Weighton Walkers are Welcome. Gateways to the trail will be located at Market Weighton, Newport, and the Humber Lock at Broomfleet.

A spokesman said: “The route between Market Weighton and the Humber encompasses Iron Age settlements, 18th Century canal locks and a range of wildlife including kingfishers, swans and herons. Gathering both physical and oral history from local communities and recording the flora and fauna along the route will be important parts of the project.

“We plan to involve local schools in the project, produce printed and online media material as well as interpretive boards and information signs along the route of the canal.

The Market Weighton Canal Trail Project is aimed at creating and enhancing the public right of way from Market Weighton town centre to Weighton Lock on the Humber estuary.The Market Weighton Canal Trail Project is aimed at creating and enhancing the public right of way from Market Weighton town centre to Weighton Lock on the Humber estuary.

“The Environment Agency and the Ouse and Humber Drainage Board support the project which will help inform the public about the important role the canal still plays in flood risk management.

“As the project progresses there will be opportunities for volunteers to lead walks and activities and help with organising the project.