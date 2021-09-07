Chance to see exquisite and complete Battle of Stamford Bridge Tapestry Project at village fair

The Stamford Bridge Tapestry Project, completed during lockdown, will be available to view during the village show.

The village fair will take place on Sunday, September 12 between 11am and 4pm.

The project commemorates the Battle of Stamford Bridge, a crucial turning point in British history when the Saxons led by Harold Godwinson defeated the Vikings.

Just like the Bayeux Tapestry, the impressive work is actually an embroidery, stitched in wool, on linen.

It was designed in the style of the Bayeux Tapestry by Chris Rock, co-founder of the Battle of Stamford Bridge Heritage Society.

The tapestry has been stitched by a team of volunteers under the direction of Shirley Smith, a professional textile artist and Minster broderer.

The intention is for the tapestry, which was started in 2015, is for it to become a national heirloom for Britain, in the same way as the Bayeux Tapestry is in France.

Project spokeswoman Heather Cawte said: “There have been times during the project when I think we have all wondered when – if! – the panels would ever be completed.

“But thanks to everyone’s hard work and dedication, all 15 panels are now safely in their display cases in Platform 66, part of the Old Station Club in Stamford Bridge.

“The last stitches were completed during lockdown in June.