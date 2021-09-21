Book focuses on key Stamford Bridge battle

The detailed Battle of Stamford Bridge tapestry which has now been completed.

Say 1066 and to most people it means the Battle of Hastings and King Harold with an eyeful of arrow as depicted in the Bayeux Tapestry.

But go back couple of weeks earlier and it was Norway’s king – the Viking warrior Harald Hardrada – who had a pivotal role to play in the eventual Norman invasion.

American author Don Hollway explains in his new book, The Last Viking, that Harald Hardrada’s men fought the English during the Battle of Stamford Bridge, one which the natives won but which left them exhausted before the clash at Hastings.

The book was published ahead of the Battle of Stamford Bridge’s 955th anniversary ( September 25).

Mr Hollway said: “Harold Godwinson was ready to receive William the Conqueror but he was distracted by this fight with Harald Hardrada, so it was really a pivotal couple of weeks in English history.”

Hollway’s story combines Norse sagas, Byzantine accounts, Anglo-Saxon chronicles, and even King Harald’s own verse and prose.

The author, 62, has worked in advertising, so knew how to write, and decided as time was getting on that he would take the plunge.