Barrow site at Bishop Wilton added to Historic England’s ‘Heritage at Risk’ Register for 2021

A valued historic site near Bishop Wilton has been placed on Historic England’s ‘Heritage at Risk’ Register for 2021.

A round barrow, 300 metres south of Cot Nab Farm, was one of four heritage sites added to the list. They are at risk of being lost forever as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

The monument includes a prehistoric round barrow, one of a group of barrows in this area of the Yorkshire Wolds.

The barrow mound stands to a height of 1m, and has a diameter of 25m. It is evenly rounded and spread as a result of ploughing. The mound is surrounded by a ditch, which was excavated during its construction. It is no longer visible at ground level but survives as a buried feature 3m wide.

The barrow mound was opened in 1874, as part of antiquarian researches by J R Mortimer, when a burial and a number of associated worked flints were found.

17 heritage sites have been removed from the register.

Trevor Mitchell, regional director for the North East and Yorkshire at Historic England said: “Our heritage is an anchor for us all in testing times. It provides beautiful places that make us feel good.