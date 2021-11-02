Barrow site at Bishop Wilton added to Historic England’s ‘Heritage at Risk’ Register for 2021
A valued historic site near Bishop Wilton has been placed on Historic England’s ‘Heritage at Risk’ Register for 2021.
A round barrow, 300 metres south of Cot Nab Farm, was one of four heritage sites added to the list. They are at risk of being lost forever as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.
The monument includes a prehistoric round barrow, one of a group of barrows in this area of the Yorkshire Wolds.
The barrow mound stands to a height of 1m, and has a diameter of 25m. It is evenly rounded and spread as a result of ploughing. The mound is surrounded by a ditch, which was excavated during its construction. It is no longer visible at ground level but survives as a buried feature 3m wide.
The barrow mound was opened in 1874, as part of antiquarian researches by J R Mortimer, when a burial and a number of associated worked flints were found.
17 heritage sites have been removed from the register.
Trevor Mitchell, regional director for the North East and Yorkshire at Historic England said: “Our heritage is an anchor for us all in testing times. It provides beautiful places that make us feel good.
“The 17 sites saved this year in Yorkshire show what’s possible with strong partnerships investing together to secure public benefits.”