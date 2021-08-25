Archaeological finds from Stamford Bridge go on display at the Treasure House in Beverley

The display features Prehistoric flint tools, to Roman brooches, Saxon coins, and some Viking finds.The display features Prehistoric flint tools, to Roman brooches, Saxon coins, and some Viking finds.

The objects for the display, which is hosted in the Recent Acquisitions case in the first floor museum, have been provided by the Stamford Bridge Heritage Society.

The objects have been discovered by metal detecting and field walking in and around the town and could form the core of a museum that the society hopes to establish in Stamford Bridge in the future.

The Treasure House display will beat the venue until the end of February next year.

Dr David Marchant, museums registrar with East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Alongside displays of items the Museums Service has acquired by donation or purchase, we like to host occasional displays that showcase other collections in our region.

“This display features a fascinating range of items from Prehistoric flint tools, to Roman brooches, Saxon coins, and some Viking finds.