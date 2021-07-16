YOURhealth highlights free service support ahead of easing of Covid restrictions on Monday

Natalie Belt, service manager at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust

Providing up to eight one-to-one motivating and supportive sessions, the YOURhealth team are at hand to help you become healthier both in mind and body.

Empowering you to set goals, achieve targets and better your lifestyle.

The team can help you with a range of emotional wellbeing factors, such as:

○ Ease Stress and anxiety

⦁○ Lessen Isolation and loneliness

⦁○ Reduce worry

○ Improve relationships

○ Aid sleep hygiene.

In addition, the team also can help focus you and your goals on physical health, namely:

○ Stopping smoking

○ Alcohol Reduction

○ Weight management

○ Physical activity

○ Sexual health

○ Improve nutrition.

Natalie Belt, service manager at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are aware of the problems we have all faced the past 18 months.

“However, coming out of this with the easing of restrictions, we may face other challenges and barriers that were not there in the past. As a team, we want to help residents really take a positive stride with their health and wellbeing.

“If you need that extra push, support or advice, please get in touch.”