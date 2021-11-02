Wolds House Medical Centre in Market Weghton rated ‘good’ after CQC inspection

The Care Quality Commission logo.

The CQC carried out an announced inspection on September 1 and 2 to follow up on concerns raised by members of the public concerning access to appointments.

The inspection included:

○ Conducting staff interviews using video conferencing

○ Completing clinical searches on the practice’s patient records system and discussing findings with the provider

○ Reviewing patient records to identify issues and clarify actions taken by the provider

○ Requesting evidence from the provider

○ A short site visit

○ A remote and in-person review of the practice’s appointment system

The inspection found:

○ The practice provided care in a way that kept patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm.

○ Staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care.

○ The practice adjusted how it delivered services to meet the needs of patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

○ Patients received effective care and treatment.

○ The way the practice was led and managed promoted the delivery of high-quality, person-centre care.

The overall categories were:

Safe – good

Effective – good

Caring – good

Responsive – good

Well-led – good

A CQC spokesman said: “We based our judgement of the quality of care at this service on a combination of what we found when we inspected, information from our ongoing monitoring of data about services, information from the provider, patients, the public and other organisations.

“We have rated this practice as ‘good’ overall and ‘good’ for all population groups.

“Whilst we found no breaches of regulations, the provider should continue with efforts to engage with patients regarding access.”