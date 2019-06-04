Weighton group success leads to new venture

A new care group has been launched in East Riding which offers support and guidance for carers, the cared for and those with long-term health conditions.

Together We Care was first created in Market Weighton to provide a support group for carers and the cared for to attend together.

Unpaid carers can find themselves socially isolated as an outcome of their caring responsibilities and Together We Care encourages carers, the cared for and people with long term health issues to visit a relaxing and non-judgemental venue to help improve the wellbeing of all members.

People visiting the group can have a relaxing chat with like-minded people over a cup of tea or coffee and biscuits.

Barry Sedgwick, chairman of Together We Care, said: “The Together We Care group has been very successful in Market Weighton so we decided to mirror the group in other parts of the East Riding – with Beverley becoming the newest group.

“The group is being run by enthusiastic volunteers and supported by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Sport, Play and Arts Service, Tesco in Beverley and a Building Community Health Grant.

“Members enthusiastically and competitively took part in the quiz and all questions and answers were about Yorkshire landmarks, people and events.”

The meetings in Beverley will take place on the second Monday of each month at Langholm Retirement Home, New Walk.

For more information contact Barry Sedgwick on 07799 606082 or (01430) 871001.