Views wanted on future of NHS services at Market Weighton event

Staff and volunteers from Healthwatch East Riding of Yorkshire will be hoping to gather views from residents on how NHS services should change in the area when they visit Market Weighton.

They will be at the public health vehicle in the Tesco store car park between 10am and 4pm on Thursday, May 16.

The team wants people to come along and talk to them about their experiences of health and social care services.

The Government is investing £20 billion a year in the NHS as part of the NHS Long Term Plan.

Local organisations and individuals are now being asked to explore how services should change locally to make the NHS work better for local constituents.

A former headteacher is urging people to have their say about the changes.

John Brown, 87, from Pocklington, is encouraging others to speak out as part of the ‘What Would You do?’ campaign.

Mr Brown said: “By talking and listening to people who have been ill you get fantastic knowledge and feedback about health services, which we will all have to use at some stage in our lives.

“Patients are the experts, each and every one of them has a story to share – whether that’s good or bad.

“I would encourage others to take part and make sure their voice is heard.”

People can also share their views in an online survey. Visit https://www.healthwatch.co.uk/what-would-you-do-general to find out more.