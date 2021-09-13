Tone Zone gym at East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife to be revamped

The refurbishment and decoration of the gym at Francis Scaife will begin on Monday, September 21.

The gym will reopen on Saturday, September 26.

The refit will see the latest models of Matrix equipment being installed, with the entire gym kit being replaced with newer model upgrades, enabling more features and accessibility.

The project includes new pieces of kit to the centre, which are focused on functional training such as the air assault bike, ski ergs and s-drive performance trainer.

Darren Jackson, East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife general manager, said: “This refurbishment is excellent news for our customers here in Pocklington, and means that we will be able to offer state of the art facilities and an enhanced fitness experience for customers both old and new with the addition of the new functional training equipment.”