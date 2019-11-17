Thousands of people in the East Riding classified as alcohol-dependent

Public Health England has revealed the number of adults living across Yorkshire classified as alcohol-dependent and in need of specialist treatment, as addiction treatment experts reveal a 50% closure rate of rehab facilities available to treat them.

The estimated number of East Riding adults with alcohol dependency in 2017/2018 is 2,936 (a rate of 10 per thousand of adult population).

The actual number of adults living across Yorkshire dependent on alcohol is reported at almost 64,000.

The figures reveal that on average a rate of 14 per thousand adults living here are dependent on alcohol.

UKAT’s Group treatment lead Nuno Albuquerque said: “Unfortunately, alcohol is just as harmful a drug than Heroin is, but a lot of people don’t or don’t want to see it that way.

“Councils across Yorkshire assumed lead responsibility for alcohol service provision back in 2013, giving them full autonomy of how and where they spend their annual Public Health Grant, yet the numbers of people dependent on alcohol and in need of treatment overall is rising.

“Although it is marginal, it should be the opposite direction. There is no excuse for this.”