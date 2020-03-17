Thousands of NHS 111 calls abandoned in Yorkshire, new figures show

Thousands of NHS 111 calls were abandoned in Yorkshire and the Humber last month amid fears that a national surge in enquiries about coronavirus is piling pressure on the system.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people who can to use the NHS’s new online 111 service for information on the virus instead of calling.

In the same speech, he labelled the outbreak “the worst public health crisis for a generation”.

Callers to the Yorkshire and the Humber 111 line hung up before being answered by an advisor on 2,609 occasions in February, after being kept waiting for 30 seconds or more, new NHS England figures show. But at 1.8% of calls, this was in line with the share of calls abandoned the previous February.

Overall, the helpline received 148,000 calls over the month – a 2.5% rise from January and 2.4% more than the previous February.

On March 4, the NHS launched a dedicated 111 online service to help people get quick advice about coronavirus.In a statement, Mr Johnson said: “There will be detailed information available on the NHS website and from 111 online.”

In the wake of the Government’s move to the “delay” phase of handling of the outbreak, the Prime Minister added: “I urge people, who think in view of what we’re saying about their potential symptoms that they should stay at home, not to call 111 but to use the internet for information if they can.”

Helen Buckingham, director of strategy at the Nuffield Trust, said the increase in calls and drop in performance were clearly related to the new coronavirus.

She added: “In particular, it looks as though far more people are calling during the week than usual, which may be driving the pressure.”

An NHS spokesman said staff have “pulled out all the stops over the last three months” to help people prepare for the spread of coronavirus, while dealing with record demand.

He added: “It is particularly important now that the public helps NHS staff by following health advice.”