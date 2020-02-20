The Health and Wellbeing column with Mel Spencer: Checking out the benefits of a plant-based diet

Plant-based, the new buzz word, the next big thing. Recipe books, TV shows, ready meals, you name it, plant-based is everywhere! So I decided to give it a whirl and find out what all the fuss was about

A plant-based diet is any diet that focuses around foods derived from plant sources.

This can include fruit, vegetables, grains, pulses, legumes, nuts and meat substitutes such as soy products and tend to have good levels of fibre, vitamins and minerals.

However, ‘plant-based’ in isolation does not automatically equate to ‘healthy’, especially when it comes to processed foods.

Products such as refined sugar and white flour can be labelled ‘plant-based’, but wouldn’t be classed as ‘healthy’.

The biggest concern for me when following a plant-based diet was to avoid any deficiencies and ensure a well balanced diet.

Vitamin D, B12 and omega-3 fatty acids aren’t abundant in plant foods and may need to be sourced from elsewhere including fortified foods and vitamin supplements.

From a weight training perspective the ability to consume adequate protein to support my training and the necessary growth and repair of muscle tissue was crucial.

There are nine essential amino acids which are the building blocks of protein.

The body cannot synthesise these which means we must get them from food.

They are abundant in meat, fish and dairy so things start to get a bit trickier when you remove them – but it can still be done.

Good sources of protein come from tofu, beans, pulses, quinoa and chia seeds.

I found that the key to following a well balanced plant-based diet was careful planning and doing my nutritional homework.

I did both and initially still found it hard to be confident I was nourishing my body correctly. I gradually switched out meat and dairy and ramped it up over time. Get it right, and the benefits speak for themselves.

Studies suggest:

○ improved cardiovascular health (decreased blood pressure, lower heart rate)

○ lower cholesterol

○ lower risk of developing type II diabetes

○ protection from certain cancers

○ prevention and management of dementia and Alzheimer’s

As with most things, there are pros and cons, and as always lots of differing opinions. From my perspective, it’s all about moderation.

I haven’t stuck strictly to a plant-based diet, but it’s influences are there and I’m a lot more mindful of certain nutritional choices that I make.

It doesn’t have to be all or nothing and even small switches out can be beneficial.

If it’s good enough for the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mike Tyson and Lewis Hamilton, it might be worth a look