Teenage pregnancy rates halved in area

Fewer under 18s in the East Riding are becoming pregnant, new data reveals.

Sexual health experts put the trend down to better access to contraceptives, and a shift in priorities among a younger generation more focused on their professional careers.

New Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows 13 in every 1,000 women aged between 15 and 17 became pregnant in the East Riding in 2017, compared with 27 six years earlier.

Katherine O’Brien, associate director of communications and campaigns at the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, said lower rates of pregnancy among teenagers are partly due to improvements in the information provided to young people.

She said: “There is no doubt that improved access to contraception, particularly highly-effective long-acting methods such as the contraceptive implant, has had a significant impact.

“This may be in part due to improvements in the information we are giving our young people, but wider societal shifts are also being reflected in the downward trend.

“We know that young people today are very much focused on their education, determined to succeed in a challenging economic environment, and feel that having a child at this stage will be disruptive to their life goals.”

In 2017, there were 72 pregnancies among women aged 15 to 17 in the East Riding region.