Support group’s Market Weighton hub

Eight months after East Yorkshire farmer’s daughter Jacqui Gunn set up a peer-led support group following the death of her father, she has taken on the lease of a property for a community wellbeing hub at Market Weighton.

Mrs Gunn was inspired to use the legacy that her father Christopher Munby left her to set up a support group for people to talk about loss and hosted Talking about Loss’s first meeting in June last year.

Mrs Gunn has leased the property in Cross Keys Court and hopes to assemble a ‘DIY SOS’ team of local people to get the building ready for a launch party before Easter. Plans for the building include a social area, a dementia friendly area with a 1950s theme, a children’s play corner and a treatment/therapy room.

Mrs Gunn said: “We are a space offering a friendly, sociable, comfortable space for people of all ages to come and be with like-minded people, signposting and focusing on the needs of the community.

“If you can donate your time, expertise, trade, etc please email jacquigunn1060@gmail.com, by phone on 07885 206473, or via the website www.talkingaboutloss.co.uk.”