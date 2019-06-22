Slight drop in the East Riding STI cases – bucking the national trend

The number of sexually transmitted infections diagnosed in the East Riding of Yorkshire has slightly fallen, bucking the trend across England.

But nationally, the number of new STIs diagnosed increased by 7% in 2018, according to new Public Health England data.

Health experts have put the trend down to new sexual habits linked to the use of dating apps, as well as public budget cuts in sexual health services.

The figures show that 904 people were diagnosed with STIs in the East Riding of Yorkshire in 2018, compared to 908 the previous year.

There were 97 new cases of gonorrhoea in the area in 2018, up from 90 the previous year. A further 11 episodes were related to syphilis, two more than 2017.

Dr Mark Lawton, from the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV, said: “Gonorrhoea is a marker of unprotected sexual activity. The use of dating apps is likely to be contributing to the increase in STIs seen, along with general changes in attitudes to sex.

“This is happening at a time when we’re seeing significant cuts to funding of sexual health services, affecting access to timely testing and treatment and creating a perfect storm.”

Nationally, gonorrhoea increased by 25% to 54,198 cases, the largest number recorded since 1978.

Article by data reporter Miguel Rodriguez