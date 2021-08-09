Sir Greg Knight meets with NHS trust chief to discuss issues at Market Weighton Surgery

Sir Greg Knight MP relayed a ‘catalogue of complaints’ on behalf of residents and has asked that they be properly investigated and resolved.

Ms Moran said that some of the complaints she was not previously aware of, but said she would look into them and accepted that action was necessary on a number of points.

Ms Moran informed Sir Greg that the trust had recently set up an Action Group to look at all outstanding issues and that this was in addition to the existing local Patient Participation Group.

She informed the MP that the action group was a new initiative designed to address the ongoing local concerns surrounding the medical practice and she said she would welcome a greater involvement with the new action group by local residents.

Sir Greg said that local residents who wished to become involved could do so, and anyone who wished to join the action group should send an email to Claire Jenkinson at the trust at [email protected]

Ms Moran has assured Sir Greg that the trust wanted to engage with the public in a positive way and the action group was one way to do this.

Afterwards, Sir Greg said: “It was a positive meeting and I was pleased with the constructive attitude of the chief executive.

“Ms Moran said she would look into all issues that I have raised with her and offered to meet me again soon, if the issues of concern were not properly addressed.”

Sir Greg said anyone with existing concerns or on-going problems, should write to him at [email protected] and he would raise the complaints with the NHS Trust to ensure they were properly addressed.

A recent meeting at the town hall to discuss the practice on Medforth Street saw the doors having to be closed and people being locked out due to fire regulations as around 100 people turned out to offer their views.

People at the meeting agreed on a list of 20 solutions that they think would see the surgery operate at the highest standards.

It was also emphasised they are not criticising the hard working staff and nurses at the surgery.

One of the organisers, Justine Jones, said: “The meeting was packed and was very productive with over 100 people there.

“A lot of people had to stand outside and listen through the windows.

“The ward councillor and town mayor were at the meeting and we managed to agreed a number of solutions to improve services at the surgery.

“We did invite the trust and surgery representatives to join us but they did not reply to our emails.

“We came up with close to 20 solutions to make things better at the surgery – all the trust has to do is listen and act.

“We are going to visit other surgeries in the area to see if they would be interested in setting up a satellite surgery as we believe the trust contract is up for renewal at the end of the year.