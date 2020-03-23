Rise in smokers being hospitalised in the East Riding, figures reveal

More people in the East Riding went to hospital as a result of smoking last year, new figures published for the first time show.

Charity Action on Smoking and Health says the increase in smoking-related hospital admissions places a “real burden” on the NHS, and calls on the Government to do more to help smokers.

Data from Public Health England shows there were 3,893 admissions to hospital attributable to smoking in the East Riding in 2018-19 – a 5% rise on the year before. Over the 11-year period, 40,000 people were hospitalised.

The figures only include admissions for diseases that are wholly or partially attributed to smoking for people over 35.

They suggest that 1.5% of over-35s in the East Riding were admitted to hospital because of smoking last year.

Almost a quarter of English local authorities set a record for smoking-related hospital admissions last year, with around half a million admissions nationally.

Hazel Cheeseman, director of policy at Action on Smoking and Health said: “Most smokers start smoking as children and try many times to quit. Smokers are more likely to get sick, develop complications and take longer to recover than non-smokers.

“This places a real burden on the NHS. Government has pledged to do more to help smokers in the NHS which is welcome. But more action is needed to achieve Government’s vision of smoking rates of 5% or less by 2030.

“We are calling for a Smokefree 2030 Fund to make the high-profit tobacco industry pay for the damage it does.”

Advice from Public Health England says that high rates of smoking attributable admissions are indicative of poor population health and high smoking prevalence.