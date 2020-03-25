Rise in free dental care across the East Riding

The East Riding is among a minority of areas where dentists provided more free treatments to patients in the first half of this financial year, new figures reveal.

But with most parts of England seeing a drop in free care, the British Dental Association says a “nightmare by design” system for claims has fuelled a collapse in attendance, which will be made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adult patients in the East Riding received 13,250 courses of treatment exempt from charges in the first six months of 2019-20, a new NHS Digital biannual report shows.

This was 39 more than during the same period a year earlier – a 0.3% rise in treatments. But it still represented a 25% fall from the first half of 2013-14, the earliest year with comparable data.

Free treatments – offered to low-income groups, the elderly, pregnant women and full-time students – dropped by 6% across England in the first six months of 2019-20 compared to a year previously.

Compared to 2013-14, dental care exempt from charges plummeted by almost a third.

Charlotte Waite, chairwoman of the BDA’s community dental services committee, said NHS dentistry will see a huge drop during the pandemic, but added that the fall in free care was “entirely man-made”.

She added: “The system by which many often vulnerable patients claim is a nightmare by design, where mistakes come with a £100 penalty charge.

“It’s left hundreds of thousands of innocent people facing fines and encouraged millions more to miss out on care.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: “We want everyone to have access to high-quality dental care, wherever they live – in the last two years nearly 22 million adults were seen by a dentist, and in the last year more than seven million children have been seen. Nationally, we are monitoring access to dentistry closely.”