Residents call for action on GP surgery issues

Residents gathered for the second time at the town hall to discuss services at the GP surgery on Medforth Street.

Many residents are dissatisfied with its services and want to see improvements.

Despite two packed meetings and East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight discussing the situation with the trust’s chief executive Michele Moran, residents feel that little has been done to address key issues.

One of the organisers, Justine Jones, said: “With the exception of the doors now being open instead of an intercom system at the surgery, very little has changed. We feel the trust is placating all parties until the contract is renewed and not doing enough to deal with problems at the practice.

“Residents felt that the following services should be available at the practice: Heart failure nurse, contraceptive advice, sexual health clinic and podiatry.

“We would like to know how the doctor coverage is arranged? Are there one or more doctors at the surgery each day and is there always a doctor on call, on duty or contactable?

“Are home visits now available for those unable to attend the practice?

“We think that the complaints procedure must be simplified so all problems can be addressed quickly. Perhaps a dedicated phone number or email just for complaints.”

A spokesperson from Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust strives to provide the best quality care and continues to work closely with the Practice, Cllr Hemmerman and the Patient Participation Group (PPG), to address the points that have been raised by both the PPG and the wider service users of the Practice.

“Progress updates are provided at the scheduled, routine meetings that are already in place and via the Practice website. If any patient feels they have not received the experience they would expect with their local Practice, they are encouraged to submit a complaint via our process. This will allow the Trust, and the Practice, to investigate and address the complaint in a formal way.

“You can learn how to do this at www.humber.nhs.uk/Services/complaints.htm.