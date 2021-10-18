Proposal for new Pocklington dental surgery goes before council planners

This property on Barmby Road could become a dental surgery.This property on Barmby Road could become a dental surgery.

The plan, for 4 Barmby Road, is for ‘alterations and extensions in connection with use as dental surgery including erection of single storey extensions to front and rear, alterations to doors and windows, installation of air conditioning units and new vehicular access’ (Revised scheme of 19/00045/PLF).

The new surgery could take pressure off other practices in the town and provide a place for residents to register.

One resident, on hearing about the possible development, said: “This is great news and long overdue.