Pocklington pet supplies shop R M English offering a delivery service to keep people safe at home

Pocklington pets supplier R M English is operating a delivery service in an attempt to keep people at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The business is offering its usual range of products within a five-mile radius of Pocklington with a £2 delivery charge.

Alternatively items can be ordered by paying by card over the phone with the products left outside the shop at a designated time.

A spokeswoman said: “We can provide anything from feed and bedding for horses to food and accessories for cats and dog, anything related to animals really.

“Some people with horses can’t get out at the moment so we will deliver to them. We are trying to keep as many people as possible safe at home.”

Contact 01759 304682 to find out more about the service and to order pet products.