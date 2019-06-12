Patients block 32 beds each day in region

There are 32 patients who are fit to be discharged taking up beds each day at Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals, new figures show.

With elderly patients often stuck waiting to be signed off, there is concern over the impact delays can have on their health.

According to the NHS, a hospital stay of more than 10 days for a person over 80 can lead to 10 years of muscle ageing.

NHS England figures show that in February, patients at the Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust spent a total of 888 days waiting to be discharged or transferred to a different care facility. That’s equivalent to nearly two and a half years of waiting time.

A delayed transfer of care occurs when a patient remains in a bed after being officially declared safe for transfer by both a doctor and a multidisciplinary team, which could include social or mental health care workers.

The Care Quality Commission said that it recommends a more joined-up approach to health and social care to tackle delays.

A CQC spokesperson said: “There is too much ineffective coordination of local health and care services – leading to fragmented care for older people.

“Our measures would reflect the contribution of all health and care organisations, rather than relying primarily on information collected by acute hospitals.”

At Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals, bed blocking has fallen, from 37 beds each day in 2018 to 32 this year.

Article by data reporter Isabelle Kirk